It’s usually the Ghost and Phantom sedans that receive the one-off treatment. However, Rolls-Royce is taking a different approach this time by giving its opulent SUV the Bespoke touch. Based on the Cullinan Series II facelift launched last year, this V12-powered luxobarge embraces an elegant daisy motif.

The unique project began with a Powder Blue paint job and a daisy flower coachline. As a Black Badge variant of the Cullinan, the lighter body color is contrasted by dark exterior accents exclusive to this more powerful version of the ultra-luxury SUV. It rides on 23-inch wheels, which were introduced with last year’s facelift as the first Rolls-Royce to feature such large alloys.

The daisy theme becomes more pronounced inside, especially on the wood trim. Rolls-Royce used a sandblasting technique to achieve this intricate finish. By directing a stream of fine mineral particles at the Blackwood veneers, artisans etched away the surface to reveal detailed daisy graphics.

The commissioning client chose Fleet Blue leather, not only for the seats but also to cover the B- and C-pillars. Look closer and you’ll even spot it on the rotary knobs in the center console. The daisy motif continues on the illuminated door sills and even on the umbrellas stowed in the rear doors.

The buyer also requested a bespoke headliner with Rolls-Royce’s signature Starlight treatment, an illuminated ceiling created with hundreds of fiber-optic lights. In this Cullinan, the custom pattern replicates the constellations of Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Gemini, and Taurus.

As a final flourish, the one-of-one Cullinan includes a Recreation Module that automatically deploys from the cargo area. RR designed it to carry the owner’s hiking gear. The 591-horsepower SUV draws inspiration from the buyer’s favorite hiking trail and deep appreciation for the outdoors.

Rolls-Royce doesn’t disclose pricing, but a standard Cullinan Series II Black Badge already starts at $472,750 in the United States. Consequently, this bespoke version is likely to have cost well over half a million dollars.