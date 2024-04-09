Hot on the heels of BMW’s long-awaited US visa for the M5 Touring, dealers were invited to see the “G99” behind closed doors. The private meeting took place last week at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, according to Automotive News. Retailers were given an early look at the undisguised super wagon, which enters production in Dingolfing (Germany) in Q4 2024.

Aside from having the privilege to see the 2025 BMW M5 Touring before the rest of us, dealers also learned the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 hybrid setup will make over 700 horsepower. This aligns with a recent report about the new M5 models getting as much as 718 hp from the “S68” engine and an electric motor. This setup will not be new to BMW M since it made its debut in the XM where it makes 644 hp in the standard model and 748 hp in the XM Label.

BMW did not specify how many units it wants to sell in the United States. It certainly won’t be a strong seller because performance wagons are a niche segment. One dealer said “I don’t imagine the incremental sales will be a ton. But it will create buzz.” The Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate aren’t hugely popular either given their steep price tags. Speaking of which, we’ve heard through the grapevine the M5 Touring is going to cost $120,000 to $125,000. Before options, of course. That would make it a lot more affordable than the $159,000 XM and the $185,000 XM Label.

The M5 Touring will arrive several months after the sedan, which carries the “G90” internal codename. Logic tells us the traditional saloon is likely to be a tad cheaper than the long-roof model. The “G99” will be the first M5 Touring to come to the United States. It’ll be BMW’s third model of this kind ever, after the rare E34 and the V10-powered E61. The US also missed out on the smaller M3 Touring.

