Although the Skytop is a derivative of an existing car, it still has to undergo the usual testing process. As such, the targa-topped M8 has been racking up miles on the Nürburgring. BMW wants to make sure it’s flawless before limited production begins. Only 50 cars will be made, all of which have long been spoken for. It’s the second coachbuilt project from Bavaria in recent years, following the 3.0 CSL based on the M4 CSL.

As BMWBLOG exclusively learned earlier this week, the Skytop retains the S63 engine from the M8. The sound you’re hearing comes from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The S63B44T4 produces 617 horsepower, and while it may not deliver the most thrilling soundtrack, don’t blame BMW. Stricter emissions and noise regulations in Europe are forcing even large-displacement engines to sound more subdued. We reckon it might sound better in countries outside the EU.

But the Skytop isn’t really about power or the soundtrack delivered by its eight-cylinder engine. If that’s all you’re after, an M8 Convertible makes a lot more sense since it’s far cheaper. The real asset here is the styling. It harkens back to iconic BMW design cues, most notably the sharknose front end and a Z8-esque rear. BMW has said it also drew inspiration from the 507 roadster.

Although this prototype is cloaked in camouflage, the disguise can’t hide the fact that the Skytop looks substantially different from the donor car. While the M8 Convertible comes with an electrically retractable fabric roof, the red top here consists of two manually removable panels. Once removed, they can be stowed in a special compartment in the trunk. We’re curious whether the production version will retain the concept’s leather-wrapped soft top and roll bar. If that’s the case, it’s probably wise not to drive the car in the rain.

Much like the show car from last year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the final version doesn’t have regular door handles. Instead, it uses winglets along the beltline, similar to what the next-generation X5 (G65) is expected to feature. BMW showed the Skytop concept with retractable quarter glass and a sliding rear window, features we’d love to see carried over to the 50 cars.

The asking price hasn’t been officially announced, but word on the street is that customers have paid roughly €500,000. That’s more than double the cost of a fully loaded M8 Convertible when comparing German prices. Too much? Not necessarily. Aside from the exclusivity factor, many of the Skytop’s components are individually manufactured by a dedicated team. That kind of craftsmanship surely doesn’t come cheap.

