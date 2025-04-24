Online stores are chock-full of Nürburgring stickers for those looking to easily add five horsepower to their cars. All jokes aside, we’ve now learned why BMW typically refrains from selling cars with the official branding of the famous German track. Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, explained why the new M4 special edition for China is the exception rather than the rule.

In an interview at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2025, Sylvia said it all comes down to licensing. It’s a complicated and time-consuming process, making it a real challenge for BMW to secure the stamp of approval. Getting the M4 Edition Nürburgring off the ground wasn’t easy, as it took time to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s. This China-only variant of the G82 features the circuit’s layout embroidered in red on the headrests.

The 53 cars BMW M will produce for its Chinese customers also feature “Nürburgring 1/53” lettering on the door sills. Why 53? That’s how many years have passed since the M division was founded. BMW’s high-performance arm has collaborated with the Nürburgring for over 25 years. It’s where prototypes of virtually all future models are tested. Naturally, it’s also the venue for track-only cars competing in various racing series.

Sylvia told us not to hold our breath for any Nürburgring-related options to become available through the BMW Individual program. We do hope that customers outside of China will one day have access to a model like the M4 Edition Nürburgring. Until then, while factory-backed Green Hell branding remains exclusive, the aftermarket scene is sure to take inspiration from this China-only special edition.

If you do live in China, the M4 Edition Nürburgring is based on the Competition xDrive model. It features a red-accented kidney grille similar to that of the M4 CS. It’s available in Individual Frozen Deep Green with black-painted stripes on the hood and trunk. Priced at about $150,000, the China-only sports coupe commands a $19,000 premium over the standard car.