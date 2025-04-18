We can all agree that a drag race is more about entertainment than a definitive measure of performance. While acceleration does matter to many buyers, sports cars are about more than just going fast in a straight line. Take the M3 Touring, for example. It offers the whole shebang by serving as the ultimate family car. It’s fast, powerful, practical, luxurious, and loaded with features.

Even if it’s not the most scientific test, a drag race is undeniably fun to watch. It’s especially true when one of the contenders has stirred up controversy ever since its launch a couple of years ago. Enter the latest AMG C63, which ditched its beloved V8 in favor of an intricate plug-in hybrid setup based around a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Mercedes believes there is a replacement for displacement, but a tiny 2.0-liter unit in a C63 just doesn’t sound right.

This particular showdown, organized by Cars.co.za, took place at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town, South Africa. The Toronto Red G81 is the facelifted M3 Touring, which gained 20 extra horsepower over the pre-LCI version, bringing the total to 523 hp from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six. BMW also offers a hotter M3 CS Touring with 543 hp and slightly less weight.

It wouldn’t be right to spoil the result of the drag and rolling races. However, it’s worth noting that the BMW is substantially lighter, while the AMG boasts considerably more power and takes advantage of the electric motor’s instant torque. But as always, power and weight aren’t everything. Other important factors include the driver’s reaction off the line, how quickly the transmission changes gears, the type and condition of the tires, and how the power is transferred to the ground. Both models come with all-wheel drive and launch control, so traction shouldn’t be much of an issue.

While AMG does offer a C63 Estate, this all-German fight features the sedan variant. As for the future of the C63, we’ve heard conflicting reports. Some say a switch to a plug-in hybrid six-cylinder setup could happen as early as next year. Others suggest that the C63 may be phased out entirely in favor of a new, lesser C53 model powered by an inline-six engine.

In the case of the M3, BMW has already confirmed a next-generation model. Internal sources refer to the super sedan as the ‘G84.’ Whether BMW plans a new M3 Touring remains unclear. Fingers crossed that it is. If not, we can take comfort in knowing the M5 wagon will be around for many years to come.

