Mercedes unveiled the new C63 Sedan this week, signaling the beginning of the end for AMG’s ubiquitous V8 by halving the cylinder count. Naturally, the Estate borrows the same plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter four-pot gasoline engine and an electric motor. It’s a radical strategy shift for the top-tier C-Class, not just in terms of the engine size, but also by switching from rear- to all-wheel drive.

As we pointed out in the AMG C63 Sedan debut article, the new BMW M3 rival is extremely heavy. It’s especially true in the case of the C63 Estate since it tips the scales a whopping 2,145 kilograms (4,729 pounds). Back in June, we mentioned the new M3 Touring has been rated at 1,865 kg (4,111 lbs), so Affalterbach’s super wagon carries around an extra 280 kg (617 lbs) compared to an already heavy car.

Because of its slightly larger body, the C63 Estate is 34 kg (75 lbs) heavier than its sedan equivalent. Nevertheless, both versions will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds, thus making AMG’s speedy family car two-tenths of a second quicker than the rival from Munich. When equipped with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, the new wagon will max out at 168 mph (270 km/h) or slightly lower than the M3 Touring’s 174 mph (280 km/h).

Time will tell how the combined output of 671 hp and mountain-moving 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) will translate into actual performance seeing as how the AMG C63 Estate has a variable you won’t find in the M3 Touring’s equation. BMW M’s long-roof model has an honest-to-God inline-six engine without electrification that delivers its muscle for as long as there’s enough gas in the tank. In the case of the Mercedes, the state of charge of its 6.1-kWh battery pack will impact the car’s capabilities.

That weight penalty might not be immediately obvious in straight-line acceleration compared to an M3 Touring, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the extra bulk will take its toll during cornering and as far as driving dynamics are concerned.

Hybrid fan or not, it’s a great time to buy a performance wagon because Audi Sport will sell you a V6-powered RS4 Avant, BMW M an inline-six M3, and Mercedes-AMG a high-tech PHEV with a four-cylinder engine. That said, the brawny V8 engine codenamed “M177” of the previous C63 will surely be missed.

Source: Mercedes-AMG