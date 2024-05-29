Hot on the heels of yesterday’s double debut, here are the 2025 BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring in action. The latest G80 and G81 star in their first official videos to show off the few changes brought by this mild makeover. We wouldn’t go as far as to call it a true Life Cycle Impulse since the M division kept the tweaks down to a minimum.

The dynamic duo has received the new matrix LED headlights of the 2025 M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible. However, BMW has decided to keep the old taillight setup by not switching to the laser setup seen on the latest 4 Series/M4. It’s an interesting and rather disappointing decision considering the 4 Series Gran Coupe/i4 now has the 3D-effect taillights as well. The cars featured here are painted in Frozen Tampa Bay Green for the sedan and Voodoo Blue for the wagon.

The M3 Sedan video shows an xDrive version, which has earned 20 horsepower for a grand total of 523 hp. Since the M3 Touring is sold exclusively with AWD, it too gets the power boost as standard. The full 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) is now available across a wider rpm range, from 2,750 rpm to 5,730 pm (instead of 5,500 rpm).

Although the two fast-paced clips barely show the interior, the cars now have slightly modified central air vents that incorporate ambient lighting. In addition, the M3s receive the flat-bottomed steering wheel we’ve already seen on the 2025 M4. New upholstery and trim options, along with iDrive 8.5 round off the changes. Oh, there are a bunch of new wheel finishes as well, but nothing to write home about.

The long-roof model is due to receive additional changes in 2025 with the launch of the M3 CS Touring. It’ll essentially be wagon-ized version of last year’s M3 CS Sedan but with the new headlights and interior revisions. It too will have a limited production run of fewer than 2,000 units. Once again, America won’t get the hot wagon, but at least the M5 Touring has received a US visa.

Source: BMW M / YouTube