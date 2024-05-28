After giving the M4 a Life Cycle Impulse in January, BMW applies the LCI treatment on a more practical M. The 2025 M3 Touring gets predictable updates inside and out as well as underneath the hood. The G81 continues to be offered strictly in the Competition flavor with xDrive, so it’s an automatic-only affair. And unfortunately, it’s still not coming to the United States.

More Power – 543 HP

The model year change comes with an upgraded S58 engine (S58B30T0) as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit now makes 543 horsepower. It represents an increase of 20 hp over the original M3 Touring, which was launched just a couple of years ago. Peak horsepower arrives at the same 6,250 rpm. Although the 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) torque hasn’t changed, it’s available across a wider rpm range. You get the whole shebang from 2,750 rpm as before, but it now tapers off at a higher 5,730 rpm instead of 5,500 rpm.

The long-roof M3 needs 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill, therefore matching its predecessor. The extra oomph is noticeable in the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run, which now takes 12.4 seconds. The revised Touring from BMW M is half a second quicker than it used to be. Top speed hasn’t changed since it’s still limited to 155 mph (250 km/h). Go for the optional M Driver’s Package and you’ll unlock 174 mph (280 km/h).

New Headlights

As seen on the 2025 M4 Coupe/Convertible models, the new-ish M3 Touring has different, sharper-looking headlights. Gone is the laser technology in favor of an adaptive LED setup with a matrix high beam. Sadly, the G81 doesn’t inherit the cool laser taillights seen on the two-door models and the latest 4 Series Gran Coupe / i4. Rounding off the changes on the outside are new 19- and 20-inch M forged wheels with different finishes. The M3 Touring also gets a silver contour for the rear badging, echoing the Competition-spec M4 Coupe G82. It’s the same story with the M4 Convertible G83, which BMW continues to sell as a Competition xDrive model, mirroring the G81. There is also a new color offered: Voodoo Blue.

Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel

The interior looks instantly familiar since it gets the flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark. We’ve already seen it on the M4 models, and for the first time, it can be optionally wrapped in Alcantara. The M3 Touring also gets the contour lighting for the central air vents. BMW will ship the G81 with the iDrive 8.5 infotainment version. Elsewhere inside, the cars equipped with the optional artificial leather (Sensatec) on the dashboard get a smoother surface. As standard, the interior trim elements now come in Dark Graphite matte and there’s a new optional Fine Brushed Aluminum finish. Go for the M Carbon Fiber trim and it expands onto the gearshift paddles and steering wheel.

Production is scheduled to commence in July when Bavaria’s super wagon will have its market launch. BMW mentions its Audi RS4 Avant fighter is “extremely popular above all in Germany,” followed by the UK, other Euro countries, and Australia. [Source: BMW]