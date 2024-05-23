The Aceman might come from a British brand owned by a German company, but it’s made in China. That’s why MINI chose to introduce its small crossover at the Beijing Motor Show last month. The brand’s first EV-only model has touched down in Europe where it’s up on display at the BMW Welt in Munich. Unlike all the previous encounters showing the sub-Countryman model in Rebel Red, this one comes painted in Indigo Sunset Blue.

It has MINI’s signature Multitone Roof with gradient tones, going from white to blue as you move toward the back of the vehicle. The swanky roof finish is available in the Favoured Trim and comes along with white mirror caps and a silver grille frame. Speaking of which, that “S” is reserved for the more potent Aceman SE. On the combustion MINI models, the “S” is red instead of this light green.

Those 19-inch wheels with a two-tone finish are the largest available for the Aceman. If you’re finding those to be overkill for such a small car, 17- and 18-inch sets are also offered. There’s certainly a lot going on outside the car with blue, silver, glossy black, and white accents. The plastic body cladding around the nearly square wheel arches makes the crossover stand out even more.

Being the SE variant, the electric motor is rated at 218 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). It’s enough punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 106 mph (170 km/h). Should you need more oomph, a hotter Aceman JCW is coming before the end of 2024. Meanwhile, MINI is offering the petite crossover in a JCW Trim, which is essentially an appearance package.

The Aceman is not coming to the United States, at least not initially. The BMW Group might change its mind later this decade after production starts in the UK. MINI has confirmed the diminutive electric crossover will be assembled in Oxford in 2026. Around the same time, production of the electric Cooper 3-Door will start there as well. In the meantime, the electric hatch will also be exclusively produced in China.

