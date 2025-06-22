Bulldog Racing and MINI John Cooper Works have claimed second place in the SP3T class at the 2024 Nürburgring 24 Hours, continuing a consistent run of results in the endurance classic. Following a class win in 2023 and a second-place finish in 2022, the team once again reached the podium in one of the event’s most competitive categories.

Over the course of the 24-hour race, the MINI John Cooper Works completed 111 laps and over 2,700 kilometers on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The driver lineup — Samantha Tan (Canada), Toby Goodman (UK), Sebastian Sauerbrei (Germany), and Markus Fischer (Austria) — delivered a steady and composed performance across changing conditions.

The race was temporarily halted on Saturday afternoon following a power outage in the paddock, causing a red flag period of just over two hours. Once racing resumed at 7:45 PM local time, the team advanced through the field and gained more than 60 places in the overall classification by the end of the race.

Fischer recorded the car’s fastest lap, a 10:02, narrowly improving on his best time from last year. For Tan and Goodman, the 2024 event marked their debut in the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The SP3T class winners of the 2025 24 Hours of Nürburgring were the #312 team of Wawer, Karch, and Rönnefarth in a BMW M2 Racing.

The MINI John Cooper Works also featured a custom exterior livery in collaboration with Deus Ex Machina, though the focus remained on the race performance, which unfolded in front of a record crowd of 280,000 spectators.