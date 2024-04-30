The third member of the new MINI family made its debut last week in Beijing. The all-new Aceman is a small electric crossover which will slot between the J01 Cooper electric and the Countryman EV. This vehicle not only extends MINI’s reach into new segments but also showcases its commitment to sustainable and electric mobility. But unfortunately, the Aceman will not come to the United States, at least not initially.

Small and Stylish Crossover

In this video, we teamed up once again with Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design, to take a look at the exterior and interior design of the Aceman. In terms of design, the MINI Aceman stays true to the brand’s iconic aesthetic while injecting modern and futuristic elements. Just like the Cooper and Countryman, it was penned under the moniker “Charismatic Simplicity” with clean shapes, less creases and an overall rounded design. The Aceman features a distinctive shape that echo the traditional MINI Cooper silhouette but on a slightly larger scale to accommodate the crossover style.

The LED daytime running lights and Matrix rear taillights feature three selectable modes and graphics, emphasizing the digital aspect of this design. Aerodynamic efficiency is boosted by flat door handles and tapered, beveled rear glass. The rear design is straightforward, highlighted by the positioning of the license plate below the hatch, similar to the Countryman. Additionally, matte-black sills lend the crossover a more rugged look, complemented by robust underbody protection that reinforces its tough aesthetic. As you see from the side, the cladding is quite higher than on the Cooper. The Aceman will come in four trims: Essential, Classic, Favored, and JCW.

Similar Interior As The Cooper

The Aceman’s interior design draws heavily from the Cooper, showcasing a central circular OLED screen that spans 9.4 inches and runs on MINI’s iteration of the Operating System 9. Instead of a traditional digital instrument cluster, the vehicle offers an optional head-up display. Enhancements to the interior include updated door cards and seats modeled after the J01, now featuring added heating and massaging functionalities. The cargo space ranges from 200 to 800 liters (7 to 28.2 cubic feet) in the three-door model, and from 300 to 1,005 liters (10.6 to 35.4 cubic feet) in the crossover.

Two Variants

In base form, the Aceman E will offer 181 horsepower and 290 Newton-meters (214 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Upgrade to the Aceman SE and get 215 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). That reduces the sprint time to 7.1 seconds while the maximum speed increases to 170 km/h. The entry-level model comes with a 42.5-kWh battery good for 193 miles (310 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. Its more potent sibling gets a bigger 54.2-kWh pack with 252 miles (406 kilometers) on a single charge. Owners can charge the Aceman E at up to 75 kW while the SE supports 95 kW. At full charging speed, it’ll take nearly half an hour to juice up the batteries from 10% to 80%.

Let's take a look at the video below to learn more about the design philosophy of the MINI Aceman