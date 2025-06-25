David Brown Automotive is known for its restomods of the classic Mini, but there’s another UK company that wants a slice of the action. Say hello to Callum, named after renowned British designer Ian Callum. Having spent decades working on various models from Ford, Aston Martin, and Jaguar, he decided to start his own company in 2019.

His latest project is based on a pre-BMW-era Mini, specifically an Mk5 in the Sportspack flavor. Callum teamed up with coachbuilder Wood and Pickett to revive the dinky hatchback. The first car has been commissioned by English model and creative director David Gandy. It stands out with bulging fenders as part of a new body kit that includes redesigned front and rear valances. The adorable city car also features a revised rear and new side sills.

The body changes aren’t just for style. Callum says cooling and aerodynamics also played a role. The classic Mini now features an Anthracite metal finish, complemented by modern front and rear lights. It rides on 13-inch alloy wheels developed specifically for this project and paired with upgraded brakes featuring 8.4-inch vented and grooved discs. A “road-tuned” suspension is designed to deliver a more comfortable ride.

Inside, the Mk5 retains its retro charm while adding a touchscreen infotainment system to keep pace with the times. Tan leather gives the cabin an upscale feel, complemented by metal accents and a wooden dashboard. Beyond the visible changes, Callum says the cabin is noticeably quieter than that of the donor car.

Power comes from a freshly rebuilt 1,310-cc engine producing a healthy 110 horsepower, a significant upgrade over the initial 63-hp output. As you’d expect, the gearbox has been reinforced to handle the extra oomph from the enlarged four-cylinder mill (the original had a 1,275-cc displacement). At the back, it’s hard to miss the new twin-exit exhaust system.

Given the numerous upgrades and the fact that it’s hand-built, it’s no surprise this Mini isn’t cheap. Callum is asking £75,000 ($102,000), and that’s before options. For that money, however, you get exclusivity, as no two cars will be alike.

Photos: Callum