Featuring a distinctive Chili Red roof and a striking rear wing, the debut of the new MINI Cooper S (J01) with the John Cooper Works package in Bulgaria is nothing short of attention-grabbing. This electric MINI variant provides a preview of the potential visual direction for future MINI JCW (J01) models. Distinctive to this trim, the front grille frame and logo shine in high-gloss black, providing a unique touch. To further enhance the visual appeal, JCW bonnet stripes are now offered in either Chili Red or black. The rear end is equipped with a a sporty spoiler, a sizable diffuser insert, and redesigned Union Jack taillights which all contribute to the sporty looks of the car.

218 horsepower, 6.7 seconds

This new MINI Cooper SE is presented in Legend Grey Metallic, complemented by 18-inch John Cooper Works Lap Spoke 2-tone wheels. While the John Cooper Works trim enhances its sporty appeal, it doesn’t alter the crucial technical specifications. Powered by a 160 kW or 218 hp electric motor on the front axle, the electric MINI Cooper S accelerates from 0 to 100 in 6.7 seconds, achieving a top speed of 170 km/h. Thanks to the 330 Newton meters of torque available instantly, intermediate sprints and overtaking maneuvers are effortlessly executed.

The MINI-typical agility is further promised by the placement of the 49.2 kWh net capacity lithium-ion battery, positioned in the car’s floor for an exceptionally low center of gravity. The electric range of 385 to 402 kilometers is deemed ample for the typical usage patterns of most MINIs. For added reassurance, the vehicle supports charging speeds of up to 95 kW. Beyond its striking appearance, the new MINI Cooper SE with the John Cooper Works trim impresses with its price point. Priced around the 50,000 euro mark, this sporty city car is not yet destined for the U.S. market, but hopefully that will change when the production of the electric Cooper lands at the UK plant in Oxford. [Photos: BMW Bulgaria]