The all-electric MINI Aceman made a splash at its debut at the Beijing Motor Show this week. The eye-catching Rebel Red colored crossover is set to slot in between the new Cooper and Countryman models in MINI’s lineup, effectively replacing the discontinued Clubman. Of course, compared to the Clubman, the Aceman is an all-electric vehicle built on the same platform as the J01 Cooper electric. At 4.07 meters (160.2 inches) long, 1.75 meters (68.9 inches) wide, and 1.50 meters (59 inches) tall, the Aceman is predictably bigger than the electric hatchback.

Two Electric Flavors

The MINI Aceman will be offered in two initial variants: the Aceman E and the Aceman SE. The Aceman E features a single electric motor with a healthy output of 184 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque. It’s enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. This variant gets a 42.5-kWh battery pack, offering a targeted WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) estimated range of 192 miles (309 km). In real-world terms, the WLTP rating is typically more generous than the North American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) estimates.

Upgrade to the Aceman SE and get 215 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). That reduces the sprint time to 7.1 seconds while the maximum speed increases to 170 km/h. The more Aceman SE potent sibling gets a bigger 54.2-kWh pack with 406 kilometers on a single charge. Owners can charge the Aceman E at up to 75 kW while the SE supports 95 kW. At full charging speed, it’ll take nearly half an hour to juice up the batteries from 10% to 80%.

Quirky and Fun Design

The MINI Aceman stands out in a segment crowded with conventional designs, offering a fresh perspective on what a small electric crossover can be. The Aceman, with its cheeky design, is a testament to MINI’s commitment to maintaining a similar design language across its lineup. But, the Aceman introduces a sharper and arguably more aggressive take on MINI’s “Charismatic Simplicity” theme compared to the J01 Cooper electric or F66 Cooper ICE. It features a blunter face and shorter overhangs, giving it a distinctively MINI look. Of course, the new MINI headlights are present as well, including the clean and minimalistic grille.

At the heart of the Aceman’s interior is the circular OLED screen, a centerpiece that houses MINI’s equivalent of the iDrive 9 infotainment system. This feature ensures that drivers have all the necessary information at their fingertips, while the optional head-up display provides an additional layer of convenience. The toggle bar, a MINI signature, has been redesigned to integrate essential controls, marrying functionality with the brand’s iconic style. The cabin’s ambiance is elevated by multi-colored knitted textiles and red stitching, ensuring that the Rebel Red theme is felt inside as much as it is seen outside.

In Germany, the MINI Cooper E starts at €32,900 while the Cooper SE is €36,900 before options. While MINI hasn’t confirmed the Aceman’s availability in North America, it’s unlikely we will see it at least until some of its production moves to Oxford, United Kingdon.