Can’t decide which John Cooper Works design is your favorite? We’re here to help. Fresh images from the stunning Côte d’Azur showcase nearly the entire JCW lineup posing for the camera. Modern gas and electric models share the spotlight with a classic 1965 Cooper S. That tiny hatchback was built roughly three decades before BMW took over the British brand from the Rover Group.

We couldn’t help but notice the absence of the Countryman JCW, but considering the scenic location, the Convertible feels like the right choice anyway. Including an old-school Mini in the photos only highlights how much larger today’s cars are compared to their ancestors. Even the current three-door hatch appears far more imposing than the dinky original. Still, 60 years on, the classic model remains as charming as ever.

Had MINI included the Countryman, the size gap would’ve been even more apparent. That got us thinking about the Rocketman concept and how a truly modern MINI remains a missed opportunity. A smaller hatchback available with both gas and electric powertrains would make a lot of sense. Then again, it’s challenging to turn a profit on entry-level models, so MINI’s hesitance is understandable.

Even without a Rocketman-style model, these fresh photos highlight just how diverse MINI’s lineup has become. The missing Countryman still carries a diesel engine, but we do lament the loss of manual gearboxes across the range. Beyond the full-fledged John Cooper Works cars shown here, MINI also offers these models in a namesake trim, without the added performance. It’s effectively MINI’s version of BMW’s M Sport Package.

The rich blend of combustion and electric power will continue longer than initially planned. MINI originally aimed to go fully electric by the end of the decade, but internal combustion engines will remain part of the range beyond 2030.

Photos: MINI France