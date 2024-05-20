BMW made Liquid Copper Metallic famous by using it as the launch color for the i7 M70. On the electric M Performance 7 Series, the Individual paint was part of a two-tone finish. You can have the rare color on lesser models, as evidenced a few months ago on an ALPINA B3 Touring. Now comes the recently facelifted i4 M50 with the same special exterior.

The M division’s best-selling car for two years in a row has arrived in Munich at the BMW Welt with its freshly designed kidney grille that has horizontal slats. This 2025 i4 M50 LCI even has the spokes of the wheels matched with the striking body color. In addition, the high-end build flaunts multiple M Performance parts, many of which are in carbon fiber. As is usually the case with cars displayed at the Welt, it’s a pricey build.

The facelifted i4 M50 gets the upgraded matrix LED headlights with the familiar blue accents that used to mean laser technology. Ordering a 4 Series LCI with the optional front lights unlocks the possibility to get those CSL-esque laser taillights as well. The 2025 4 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe with combustion engines also have new lights front and rear.

The 2025 model year comes along with changes inside where it now has a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark. The dashboard has been updated a bit with revised central air vents incorporating ambient lighting and different toggles to route the airflow. With the LCI, customers can also order glass applications (CraftedClarity). The jewel-like finish is limited to the start/stop button, iDrive controller, and gear selector.

Mechanically, the i4 M50 is still the same car as before. However, some upgrades are reportedly planned to arrive later in 2025. Improvements made to the battery and/or electric motors are said to be in the pipeline, along with a potential name change to i4 M60. The fresh moniker is expected to reflect a higher combined output.

However, nothing is official at this point. Having just released the facelift, BMW is in no hurry to replace the M50 already. The updated i4 won’t even enter production until July 2024.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram