Without the polarizing kidney grille, the ALPINA B3 Touring is regarded as a more elegant alternative to BMW’s own M3 Touring. This dreamy wagon displayed at a dealer in Munich has one of the most desirable specifications we have ever seen. Made famous by the i7 M70, the Liquid Copper paint is an Individual color (codenamed P8T) combined with subtle ALPINA decals harkening back to the 1980s.

The dark anthracite multi-spoke, 20-inch wheels with their timeless design and Shadowline black accents nicely complement the special main color. We’re surprised by the interior since it comes in Ivory White. Being an ALPINA, it’s an individually numbered (#852) car as denoted by the special plaque on the center console.

Although this isn’t an M3 Touring, you still get the twin-turbo “S58” engine found in Bavaria’s super wagon. The 3.0-liter inline-six is slightly down on horsepower (488 hp vs 503 hp) in Buchloe’s speedy estate, but it does have substantially more torque (730 Nm vs 650 Nm).

The ALPINA B3 wagon does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in as little as 3.6 seconds to match the long-roof M3 and tops out at 190 mph (305 km/h). It’s actually faster than M’s Touring since BMW’s G81 is electronically limited to 174 mph (280 km/h) when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package.

This mélange of a classy design and high performance doesn’t come cheap. You’re looking at an excellent all-rounder priced at €107,979. That makes it about €6,500 more expensive than a base M3 Touring in Germany. Lest we forget BMW is cooking up a pricier sports wagon with the CS derivative scheduled to arrive in 2025.

As for the B3, it’s likely not long for this world. Reports intensify about BMW’s decision to take ALPINA upmarket in the second half of the decade. Doing so would mean the return of the B7 and the focus on high-end products to the detriment of the more affordable models. Consequently, ALPINA versions of the 3 Series, X3, 4 Series Gran Coupe, and the X4 are rumored to bow out after this generation. There might not even be another B5 based on the new 5 Series.

Source: Bimmer Today