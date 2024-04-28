BMWBLOG was one of the few international publications to attend the Auto China 2024 where BMW unveiled the new i4. We’re loosely using “new” since the electric 4 Gran Coupe has only undergone a Life Cycle Impulse. The zero-emission liftback filmed in Beijing was not the flagship i4 M50 but a lesser eDrive40 with a single motor and rear-wheel drive.

Equipped with the M Sport Package, the 2025 BMW i4 is painted in Dravit Grey and sits on 19-inch wheels with a bi-color finish. These fresh alloys carry the “996 M” codename and are touted as having an aerodynamic design. They’re not the biggest you can have since a 20-inch set is available, but it negatively impacts range.

While the grille has retained its shape and size, the inner pattern now comprises tiny rhombs. In addition, the kidneys get a glossy black contour and are flanked by all-new headlights. BMW is ditching the old laser lights in favor of matrix LED technology we’ve been seeing more of lately. The dual boomerang-shaped elements serve as the daytime running lights and turn signals.

With this being an i4 for the Chinese market, it has an extra charging port. It’s mounted on the front fender on the driver’s side. It was the same story with the mechanically related i3 Sedan we photographed the other day at Auto China. Moving at the back, those laser taillights are the sole major change. You can only have them if the i4 is configured with the optional adaptive headlights. The design is largely inherited from the M4 CSL and 3.0 CSL by having a familiar 3D layout.

Stepping inside, the flat-bottomed steering wheel is new. However, we’ve been seeing some negative feedback about how the center looks plasticky. This wheel is also available for the 2024 4 Series Coupe/Convertible with the M Sport Package. The i4 in Beijing had the optional crystal-like controls for the gear selector, start/stop button, and the iDrive controller.

The revised BMW i4 goes into production this July when the market launch is scheduled.