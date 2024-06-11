The i4 M50 isn’t a real M but that’s not stopping BMW from saying it’s the best-selling car from M. It earned that title in 2022 and kept it last year as well. As with the lesser 4 Series Gran Coupe and i4, it recently went through a Life Cycle Impulse. To better show off the changes brought by the 2025MY, a high-end version was photographed outside the BMW Welt in Munich.

The electric M Performance car is dressed to impress in a rare Individual paint, Star Ruby, carrying the “P9L” codename. Aside from the special finish, the i4 M50 also has M Performance Parts, the chief of which is a large rear spoiler. As you’d expect, it’s fitted with the new adaptive matrix LED headlights and optional laser taillights.

BMW shows off the pricy i4 M50 with the largest wheels, a 20-inch set (868 M style). If you know where to look, there are other noticeable tweaks. The car has black badges, a red tow strap, M Performance side decals, and carbon mirror caps. With the LCI, the sportiest i4 of the bunch has gained a different kidney grille design with horizontal slats.

This fancy build follows another striking i4 M50 we saw at the BMW Welt last month wearing a Liquid Copper paint. That one too was chock-full of optional goodies, including some from the M Performance Parts catalog.

The 2025 i4 M50 hasn’t been upgraded underneath its sharper-looking body. However, rumor has it revisions are planned for next year. A Bimmer Post forum member and well-known BMW insider claims the cars produced from July 2025 will be called i4 M60 to reflect a power bump. The upgraded model is said to offer 590 horsepower to match the i5 M60. If accurate, that would represent a healthy bump of nearly 50 hp compared to the current M50-badged car. However, nothing is official for now.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram