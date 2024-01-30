In the age of the crossover, BMW faithfully sticks by its two-door cars. Not only did it just give the Z4 M40i a manual gearbox, but the 2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible along with their M4 counterparts are getting a Life Cycle Impulse. Sure, it’s a minor facelift but it goes to show the Bavarian brand remains committed to pleasing those who haven’t jumped on the SUV bandwagon.

No More Laser Headlights

The most significant changes have impacted the lights. At the front, the new sharper-looking headlights employ a single LED module for low and high beams. Now, two arrow-shaped elements serve as the daytime running lights and turn signals, thus further moving away from the classic “angel eyes.” Recent BMWs that have adopted these arrow-like DRLs include the 2024 5 Series, X5, and X6.

More expensive versions get adaptive LED matrix headlights with blue inner accents, effectively replacing the laser lights used by the pre-facelift models. These fancier lights can be had with the Shadowline upgrade, which is BMW marketing jargon for heavily tinted clusters. Cars with matrix headlights also get laser taillights reminiscent of the M4 CSL. Laser diodes illuminate a fiber optic bundle to create a complex design with a tridimensional effect.

To further spruce up the 2025 4 Series family, BMW is introducing Cape York Green and Fire Red (Vegas Red in the US) body colors that have been borrowed from recently launched products. In addition, there are fresh 19-inch wheel designs and bigger exhaust tips with a diameter of 100 mm (instead of 90 mm) for the vehicles equipped with the M Sport Package. Those models also have a high-gloss black diffuser element.

New Grille

The M Performance models bring their own subset of changes. The 2025 BMW M440i and M440d (yes, it’s sticking around) share a restyled grille with a glossy black surround, horizontal bars, and an M logo. There’s now a high-gloss black finish on the front apron where there used to be Cerium Grey surfaces. These M Lite models get glossy black trapezoidal exhaust finishers as part of the standard M Shadowline exterior kit.

Borrowed straight from the M4, the attractive side mirror caps are trickling down to the M Performance models. Opting for the M Carbon exterior package gives those twin-stalk mirrors a carbon fiber finish. For the coupe, the optional trunk lid spoiler is made from the same lightweight material and comes bundled with a carbon fiber diffuser.

iDrive 8.5 Standard

Stepping inside, the 2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible facelift switches to the iDrive 8.5 and gets a redesigned leather steering wheel with a flat-bottomed surface and a three-spoke design. Shift paddles are standard now, as is ambient lighting around the central air vents. Go for the coupe and there’s now a new BMW-first seat black upholstery called M Performtex. Moreover, crystal controls (gear selector lever, iDrive controller, start/stop button) can be ordered, too.

In Europe, BMW intends to sell the 2025 4 Series Coupe as 420i, 420d, 420d xDrive, 430i xDrive, 430d xDrive, M440i xDrive, and M440d xDrive. The convertible will be offered as the 420i, 420d, 430i xDrive, 430d, M440i xDrive, and M440d xDrive. The United States only gets the 430i and M440i, both offered with or without xDrive for the two body styles. Pricing in the US starts at $50,700 for the 430i Coupe and rises to $74,250 for the M440i xDrive Convertible.

Engines and First OPF in the United States

The 2-liter 4-cylinder and 3-liter 6-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engines benefit from 48V mild hybrid tech. The B58 (B58B30M2) though will get an OPF (Otto Particle Filter) in the United States, a first. It remains to be seen the impact of the OPF on the exhaust sound. Starting with March production, the B58 for M440i models moves to the KSG (crankshaft starter generator) version of the MHEV (48V mild hybrid) system. The power from this type of MHEV system is able to be homologated because it can deploy for more than 10 seconds in total, whereas the old system, an SGR (starter generator belt) based MHEV system, does not meet this requirement. The 2025 BMW M440i will make in 386 hp @ 5,200-6,250 rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque @ 1,900-4,800 rpm.

On the other hand, the B48B20O2 2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine in the 2025 430i produces 255 hp @ 4,700-6,500 rpm, and 295 lb-ft of torque @ 1,600-4,500 rpm.

Base MSRPs (+$995 destination and handling)

2025 BMW 430i Coupe – $50,700

2025 BMW 430i xDrive Coupe – $52,700

2025 BMW 430i Convertible – $58,700

2025 BMW 430i xDrive Convertible – $60,700

2025 BMW M440i Coupe – $64,250

2025 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe – $66,250

2025 BMW M440i Convertible – $72,250

2025 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible – $74,250

2025 BMW 4 Series Convertible

2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe

Source: BMW