I know what you’re going to say – the i4 M50 isn’t a real M car. That would be an accurate assertion but don’t shoot the messenger as BMW M GmbH’s sales results have been including M Performance for some time now. In 2023 when the performance division posted record sales, the hot electric 4 Series Gran Coupe came out on top yet again. As some of you will recall, it was also the most popular M-branded model in 2022.

As usual, the M branch of BMW doesn’t provide a sales breakdown for the many models it sells. We do know total global volume rose by 14.3% to 202,530 units in 2023, and love it or loathe it, the i4 M50 outperformed everything else. Yes, it outsold the new M2 even though the G87 generation of the sports car seems to be on everyone’s lips.

The lineup of models offered by BMW M GmbH keeps growing as there’s now an X1 M35i, an i5 M60, and an i7 M70. In the coming months, the i5 M60 Touring will join the expanded portfolio, which is set to grow further with the much-hyped return of the M5 wagon in 2024. We mustn’t omit the most controversial M of them all, the XM available (depending on the region in three flavors): XM 50e, standard XM, and the XM Label.

Aside from adding new products, the “world’s most powerful letter” is also renewing existing cars. The M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M4 Coupe, and M4 Convertible are all expected to get a Life Cycle Impulse this year when we’ll also see a special-edition M4 CS with limited availability. Before that, the six-cylinder Z4 roadster will finally get a clutch pedal for a six-speed M40i.

2024 should also come along with replacements for the M135i and M235i, plus a facelifted i4 M50 based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe LCI.

All signs lead to another excellent year for BMW M GmbH.

Source: BMW