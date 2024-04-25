The most powerful version of BMW’s electrified Gran Coupe is due for a refresh. It closely follows updates found throughout the rest of the 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe lineup. That translates to meaningful updates to the vehicle’s exterior, a few choice software updates, and some new color and upholstery options. Here’s what’s new for the 2025 BMW i4 M50 – and how that previous model year compares.

Exterior Design

Like the other i4 models, the 2025 BMW i4 M50 gets a revised front grille featuring horizontal slats. The new grille complements narrower headlights with a new lighting signature, and the Cerium Grey accents that adorned the mirrors and grille surround are replaced with gloss black elements. Laserlight headlights are optional now, and new 19- and 20-inch wheel choices are available, too.

Around the back, the elements above the “exhaust cutouts” in the rear diffuser are blacked out, replacing the Cerium Grey accents. Laserlight taillights lifted from the M4 CSL are also available across the i4 lineup, including M50 cars. Finally, BMW introduces Cape York Green and Fire Red to the i4 M50 for the 2025 model year. Overall, the i4 M50 looks more aggressive than the outgoing model, and the lack of Cerium Grey accents is hardly missed. The black accents bring a more cohesive design to the car.

Interior Design

The facelifted i4 M50 gets a host of additions we already see elsewhere in the BMW lineup. A squared-off steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker is now standard. M Performtex upholstery with M piping is a new addition and is the new normal. You can still spring extra for Vernasca leather, which now comes in a cool red/black two-tone scheme reminiscent of the Sport interiors on the E39 M5.

Like the regular 4 Series, the i4 M50 can get a SensaTec iDrive panel surround for a more luxurious experience. Other than that, there are not many changes for the i4 M50. It’s a series of predictable—but welcome—upgrades over the outgoing interior design. Even if there are less physical buttons.

Performance

The 2025 BMW i5 M50 marches into production with no performance changes to report. It’s still the highest-performing variant of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, churning out 536 horsepower (US; 544 metric) and 586 pound-feet of torque (or 795 Nm). 0-60 mph still occurs in 3.9 seconds, and it’s still a ridiculously fun EV.

Technology

iDrive Operating System 8.5 is added to the 2025 BMW i4 M50. That means QuickSelect and a vertically-oriented home screen are now standard, making the infotainment system generally more livable. M50 models get M-specific bootup graphics, and the i4 M50 can now understand three new languages – Swedish, Polish, and Dutch. There aren’t any other M-specific additions to the car; like other models, you can now sign in via a QR code, pay for parking from your vehicle (in Europe, anyway), and enjoy a standard 5G hotspot.

Incremental changes they may be, but overall, the 2025 BMW i4 M50 is a more complete product than the outgoing version. We had modest expectations for the LCI and got exactly that. However, a little bit more performance couldn’t have hurt. How do you feel about the refreshed i4 M50?