The new MINI Cooper (F66) debuted about three months ago and is turning out to be an instant hit. Speaking during the BMW Group’s Annual General Meeting yesterday, CEO Oliver Zipse said the F66 is sold out for at least the next four months. He went on to say the convertible (F67) will premiere later this year. He didn’t mention the 5-Door hatchback (F65) but it should break cover in 2024 as well.

Additional models are in the pipeline for the remainder of the year. The 3-Door Cooper will get the John Cooper Works treatment soon. We can say the same about the fully electric variant, the J01. In addition, MINI plans to introduce an Aceman JCW hot subcompact crossover before the end of 2024. With these new arrivals, the lineup will be completed. Or will it? There might be an electric convertible (J07) from 2027.

Despite having a relatively aging product lineup in 2023, MINI had a positive year overall. Deliveries to customers rose by 0.9% to 295,474 cars. With an influx of new models, there’s a good chance that sales will be even better in 2024. However, this year is off to a rocky start since demand dropped by 9.4% over the first three months of 2023. The decline in shipments is understandable since the company renewed its lineup and there are usually production limitations when that happens.

MINI is amid a major change at the very top of the management team. As announced a few days ago, Stefanie Wurst is unexpectedly down, after only two years at the helm of the Oxford-based automaker. BMW executive veteran Stefan Richmann will occupy her position as Head of MINI from August 1.

2026 will be an important year for MINI. That is when production of the electric 3-Door hatchback and Aceman is set to start in the UK. It could mean the two EVs will then be sold in the United States. We’re not holding our breath for that to happen until then. For now, the models are built exclusively in China. Not by BMW itself, but rather by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between Great Wall Motor and the BMW Group. The EV duo is made at a new factory in Zhangjiagang in China’s Jiangsu Province.

Source: BMW