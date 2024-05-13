Stefanie is out. Stefan is in. After being appointed Head of MINI on February 1, 2022, Stefanie Wurst is stepping down. From August 1, 2024, Stefan Richmann will take the reins of the British brand part of the BMW Group. It’s unclear what caused the sudden management change, especially since Stefanie has been on the job for only two years.

The soon-to-be-former MINI boss will spend the next 80 days to help Stefan Richmann ease into his new role at the helm of the company. Meanwhile, Stefanie posted today an emotional message on her LinkedIn account:

“It’s with a bittersweet heart that I announce my transition from my role as Head of MINI.

As of August 1st, I’ll be passing the torch to Stefan Richmann, who will steer MINI toward new heights. For the next 80 days, we will maintain our focus and stay at full throttle to make the New MINI Family a resounding success.

The past 2 years at MINI have been nothing short of extraordinary. From the exhilarating launch of the New MINI Family, to the countless unforgettable moments with our incredible team around the world, it’s been a privilege to lead such a special brand and such a passionate organization.

To every member of the MINI family, I want to express my deepest gratitude. Your dedication, creativity, and commitment have made MINI the brand it is today and have set it up for future success.

As I embark on a new chapter, I carry with me cherished memories and invaluable lessons learned.

Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. Here’s to the future of MINI and the exciting adventures that lie ahead!”

Stefanie’s departure comes at a time when MINI just finished renewing most of its lineup. Aside from launching the 3-Door Hardtop replacements in gasoline and electric flavors, there’s also a new Countryman. For the first time, the crossover is offered as a pure EV. In addition, the portfolio has been extended to include the Aceman – the firm’s first-ever EV-only model.

Later this year, there will also be a 5-Door Hardtop and convertible with combustion engines. Moreover, John Cooper Works versions of the ICE and EV three-door hatchbacks along with an Aceman JCW will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2024. These will join the already revealed Countryman JCW serving as MINI’s equivalent of the BMW X1 M35i.

As for Stefan Richmann, he started his career with the BMW Group back in 1997. He’s held various managerial positions within the company throughout the years. His most recent promotion was head of the Corporate Strategy division in April 2022, five years after being appointed as chief financial officer in the United States.

Source: BMW, Stefanie Wurst / LinkedIn