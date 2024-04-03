The new MINI Cooper S (F66) is getting ready for its global market launch this summer. But ahead of the unveil, MINI continues to tease us with some photos. After we spent some time with the new Cooper S in Sweden, it was now time for the car to head south to Lisbon, Portugal, for another photoshoot. Seen here is the Ocean Wave color coupled with the Classic Trim. In addition to the Classic Trim, there are three other vehicle trims available for the MINI Cooper S: Essential, Favoured, and John Cooper Works.

New Colors, New Vegan Interior

Within the Classic Trim, there’s a plethora of choices for body colors and contrasting roof finishes. The new Ocean Wave Green hue not only highlights the minimalist design of the F66 MINI three-door model but also adds a touch of elegance. In the U.S., four colors are available for all 2025 MINI Cooper trim levels. Choose from Chili Red II, Nanuq White Metallic, Melting Silver III Metallic, and Midnight Black II. Stepping up to the higher trim levels adds Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow (new), and British Racing Green IV Metallic. Higher trim levels can also add white or black roof and mirror paint.

Stepping inside, the Classic Trim boasts a cockpit adorned with black-blue surfaces crafted from two-tone knitted material. Staying with the vegan-only philosophy, Vescin seats available in grey or black, creating a striking contrast within the interior. Nightshade Blue and beige Vescin upholstery are available as part of the Favoured Style. Some more interesting two-tone choices come with the Classic Style. Grey/Blue and Beige/Blue Vescin and cloth upholstery round out the options. Accentuating the new seat design are perforated houndstooth patterns on the backrest and seat, along with blue accent stitching and patterned fabric inserts on the sides.

The U.S. market will offer seven different wheel and tire combinations are available. 18-inch wheels are reserved for the higher trim levels, but the standard 17-inchers aren’t bad looking. Of course, the upcoming MINI Cooper JCW will bring its own colors and options. Of course, all variants come with plenty of bundles and packages which vary from market-to-market. Load up the new 2025 MINI Cooper S with every option and you’re looking at a price tag that is anything but small: $39,045. But that’s actually less expensive than a loaded 2024 model.