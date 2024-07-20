The latest-generation MINI Countryman isn’t available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Instead, the BMW-owned marque finally offers a fully electric version. Actually, there are two flavors you can choose from. Aside from the base E model, there’s also a more potent SE. Featured here, it has dual motors and all-wheel drive, hence the ALL4 suffix in its name.

The new MINI Countryman SE ALL4 has touched down in Brazil where it took part in a photo shoot. Images taken in Campos do Jordão, São Paulo show the “U25” in the Favoured Trim with the 20-inch Windmill Spoke wheels. Yes, these days you can get a MINI with 20-inch wheels. Painted in Melting Silver, the compact crossover is shown here with a contrasting black finish for the roof and side mirrors.

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice MINI Brazil brought two cars to the photo shoot. Some of the images show the Countryman SE ALL4 in Slate Blue with silver accents. It’s a big car, no doubt about it. At 4433 mm long, 1843 mm wide, and 1656 mm, this is anything but mini. It carries a stately wheelbase of 2692 mm, making it by far the most spacious model from the Oxford-based brand.

The fully electric Countryman slots above the Aceman (“J05”), which serves as MINI’s first EV-only model. If that’s still too big, the BMW Group brand also sells a Cooper 3-Door hatch (“J01”) with an electric powertrain. By the end of the decade, all models will become EVs since the company intends to end production of combustion-engine cars around 2030.

This Countryman SE packs quite the punch since those two motors are good for a combined 313 hp and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) of torque. It hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.6 seconds but is electronically capped at 112 mph (180 km/h). Courtesy of its 66.5-kWh battery pack, the EV can cover up to 268 miles (432 kilometers) in the combined cycle.

Source: MINI