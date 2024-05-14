Leave it to tuners to make an already compelling package such as the M3 Touring an even better product. UK aftermarket specialist Evolve Automotive worked its magic on this right-hand-drive G81 finished in Brooklyn Grey. We featured this car last year when it received a carbon fiber roof – an upgrade BMW doesn’t offer from the factory.

Now, the amped-up performance estate returns in a new video shot at the Autobahn. The onboard footage recorded on an unrestricted section of the German highway shows the M3 Touring during hard acceleration. It pulls like a train after Evolve tuned the S58 engine to extract more power. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter mill makes 600 hp and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft), up by 90 hp and 30 Nm (22 lb-ft).

The added oomph has slashed two-tenths of a second from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). The task is now completed in only 3.4 seconds. BMW limits the M3 Touring to 155 mph (250 km/h) or 174 mph (280 km/h) if you go for the M Driver’s Package. However, this car has had its limiter removed and can reach speeds of more than 186 mph (300 km/h). In this run, the driver “only” gets to 179 mph (288 km/h), which is still plenty fast for the family man’s estate.

That custom M3 CS-esque front grille might be aftermarket, but an OEM piece is coming next year. BMW will do a CS Touring with the meaner front red and accents we also saw on the M4 CS. The hardcore special edition will also have loads of standard carbon fiber, but we’re not so sure the roof will switch to the lightweight panel.

Before the M3 wagon gets the Competition Sport treatment, a facelift is coming later this year. It’s expected to receive the new matrix LED adaptive headlights we saw on the 2025 M4. BMW will likely add 20 hp since the M4 xDrive has already received this bump in output with the LCI. The G81 is sold strictly as a Competition model with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The limited-run CS will have an extra 20 hp on top of the LCI M3 Touring.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube