The best-selling car from BMW M in 2022 and 2023 is going through a Life Cycle Impulse. Premiering this week in Beijing at Auto China, the i4 M50 receives subtle but effective design tweaks. The LCI is pretty mild but with enough changes to keep the hot EV fresh in a hugely competitive segment.

New Kidney Grille and New Lights

BMW has reworked the grille to give it horizontal bars to echo the larger i5 M60. The kidneys get a high-gloss black surround while the previous front apron elements in Cerium Grey are now black as well. These changes have been made to narrow the gap to fully-fledged M cars, or so we’re told. The M badge at the front soldiers on.

The adaptive full LED headlights with a matrix high-beam are standard on the i4 M50, and so are the laser taillights inherited from the M4 CSL. Going forward, there will be additional ways to customize the range-topping electric 4 Series Gran Coupe. New wheel designs in 19- and 20-inch sizes have been added along with fresh colors: Fire Red/Vegas Red and Cape York Green. BMW tells us it has extended the array of Individual paints as well.

The i4 M50 wasn’t really beginning to show its age so it didn’t need a substantial refresh. BMW has made a few changes here and there to achieve a cohesive look across the 4 Series family. The coupe and convertible have already gone through the LCI, bringing the sharper-looking lights at both ends. Unlike some radical mid-cycle revisions that we’ve seen in recent years, this one plays its safe. That’s a good thing.

Small Changes Inside

The cabin looks instantly familiar but the infotainment now runs on iDrive 8.5. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the air vents in the center of the dashboard are a little bit different. They’re darker and have updated toggles to reroute the airflow. In addition, these have ambient lighting now. For a sportier ambiance, BMW installs a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark.

As standard, the 2025 BMW i4 M50 has an anthracite headliner and black M Performtex seat upholstery adorned by M-colored piping. Alternatively, you can have the seats wrapped in Vernasca leather finished in black with blue quilting or a new black/red combo. The electric M Performance model continues to be offered with optional M Sport seats with the two Vernasca themes. The optional M Sport package includes interior strips in Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite, Dark Graphite matte are standard. Also new are the CraftedClarity glass applications for selected controls.

All BMW i4 models are now compatible with Connected Home Charging in the initial set of pilot markets, supporting solar-optimized, load-optimized, and (as the program expands) cost-optimized charging through dynamic electricity tariffs. Additionally, the Plug & Charge Multi Contract is now available as well.

The market launch is scheduled for July when the lesser i4 flavors are also going into production. BMW hasn’t announced pricing yet but we’re expecting a small increase over the outgoing car. The 2024 i4 M50 retails for $69,700 in the United States. Production of the 2025 BMW i4 models will begin in July 2024. [Source: BMW]

Exterior Design

Interior Design