BMW’s purely electric sedans will be used by guests of the Market Art Fair in Sweden as a shuttle service. The event scheduled for May 17-19 is going to take place in Stockholm where BMW EVs have been dressed up by a Nordic artist for the second year in a row. Karin Westman took inspiration from the actual Art Cars while designing the colorful shuttle cars.

While images show an i5 M60, the bigger i7 will also roam the streets of Stockholm as “mobile artwork.” Mind you, these are not official Art Cars since the 20th special vehicle to earn this official title isn’t due until May 21. We’re talking about the M Hybrid V8 endurance racer penned Julie Mehretu. The world premiere will take place in France at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Over the years, there have been plenty of artsy BMWs that weren’t counted as official Art Cars. The most recent example is another i5, the NOSTAKANA, paying tribute to the 12th BMW Art Car. The source of inspiration for that one was a 525i E34 designed by Esther Mahlangu back in 1991.

The i5 M60 seen here has the Shadowline headlights and the larger 20-inch M Aero wheels (Styel 939M) with a two-tone design and blue brake calipers. A variation of that kidney grille design with the M logo is coming to the full-fat M5 soon. Those glossy black accents nicely contrast the vivid livery applied by Karin Westman. According to BMW, her abstract work takes after the Baroque and focuses on a rich color palette with dramatic tones.

BMW will show off the i5 and 7 outside the Liljevalchs art gallery located on the Djurgården island in Stockholm during the fair weekend. Guests will travel to and from the show in the back seats of these colorful EVs.

Source: BMW