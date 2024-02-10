When MINI introduced the new 3-Door Hardtop with gasoline engines earlier this week, it only showed the stylish hatchback in a single trim. Thankfully, the German configurator is already up and running, allowing you to customize all four versions: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and John Cooper Works. Mind you, the latter isn’t the actual high-performance version but rather a namesake trim.

The F66 in JCW flavor is all show without the extra go delivered by the hot hatch. The true sporty version is still planned and should break cover later this year. In the meantime, you can combine the John Cooper Works trim with either the Cooper S or the base Cooper C models. Pictured here is the more potent S variant with its four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0-liter engine whereas the C makes do with a smaller three-cylinder mill.

In Germany, the 3-Door Hardtop in the John Cooper Works Trim starts at €37,660 for the Cooper C and from €41,660 if you step up to the Cooper S. Color options are limited to Midnight Black, Melting Silver, Nanuq White, Legend Grey, and British Racing Green. To spruce things up, MINI lets you combine these body paints with different finishes for the roof and side mirror caps. In addition, you can optionally add red or black stripes on the hood.

Aside from having a sporty-looking body kit, the range-topping trim level can be visually distinguished by its new John Cooper Works logo at the front. As standard, MINI fits the F66 JCW Trim with black 17-inch wheels but you can opt for a larger 18-inch set featuring a two-tone finish. The interior is predominantly black with red contrasting accents.

There are only two optional packages to choose from: Package XL and Package M. The former costs €8,170 and bundles no fewer than 20 items. These range from upgraded LED headlights and a glass sunroof to a head-up display and an interior camera. MINI also throws in wireless charging, a Harman Kardon sound system, an alarm, and the Driving Assistant Plus. This massive package also contains the high-beam assistant, auto-dimming interior mirror, Comfort Access, heated front seats, and tinted windows.

But wait, there’s more. The Package XL encompasses the Personal eSIM, electric and massaging driver’s seat, MINI Experience Modes, folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Parking Assistant Plus, and augmented reality tech for the navigation. The cheaper Package M (€4,610) only has 12 of those features, which you can discover by accessing the configurator below.

Source: MINI Deutschland