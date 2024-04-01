BMW India is happy to report a client has placed an order for no fewer than 32 iX electric SUVs – the largest in the country for this model. You can imagine these vehicles weren’t purchased by an individual but rather by Leap, a company that offers luxury transportation services for both retail and institutional clients.

The iX is the best-selling large electric vehicle in India where BMW Group deliveries of EVs tripled last year. The large zero-emission SUV is not manufactured at the local BMW Group Plant Chennai as the iX comes alive from Plant Dingolfing in Germany and arrives in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It’s offered in the country as either an xDrive40 or an xDrive50. In other markets, the premium automaker also sells the hotter M60 as an M Performance derivative.

It’s worth noting the BMW iX is a pricey SUV in India considering the xDrive50 retails for the equivalent of $167,261 at current exchange rates. In the United States, the 2025 iX xDrive50 begins at just $87,250 before options. Even the high-performance iX M60 is still a lot cheaper, at $111,500. Having ordered 32 units at once, chances are Leap managed to get a good discount for its fleet of SUVs.

Having been around since 2021, the BMW iX is preparing for the usual Life Cycle Impulse. We’re hearing there will be changes to how the models are called, with the xDrive45 replacing the xDrive40 while the xDrive50 will transition to the xDrive60 moniker. In addition, the range-topping model will move from M60 to M70. These tweaks likely imply more power, and there are reports of a longer range as well.

The iX LCI is expected to debut in 2025 with some small design tweaks, including an illuminated grille. Meanwhile, the current electric SUV just received a revised M Sport Package for the iX M60 in the United States for the 2025MY. Looking ahead, there might not be a second generation. Known internally by its “I20” codename, the iX is rumored to go out of production in mid-2028 without getting a direct replacement.

Source: BMW