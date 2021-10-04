BMW of North America has just released the official 0-60 mph time for the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50. The new electric crossover runs the standard sprint in 4.4 seconds while having a top speed of 124 mph. The 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) is 4.6 seconds. The curb weight of the middle iX model measures in at 5,659 lbs. Another important metric in the life of a crossover/SUV is the payload. And in the case of the iX xDrive50, BMW published a figure of 1,054 lbs.

The estimated range of the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 is around 300 miles, thanks to a battery with a gross energy content of 111.5 kWh and a net energy content of 106.3 kWh. The BMW iX xDrive50 can also charge its high-voltage battery at up to 195 kW using a DC fast charger.

Plugging the BMW iX xDrive50 into a fast-charging station with 10 percent charge for example, enables its range to be increased by up to 90 miles in just ten minutes at 195 kW. Using the same fast charger, it would take less than 40 minutes to increase the high-voltage battery’s state of charge from 10 to 80 percent.

The 5th generation drivetrain is powered by two motors. The front motor outputs 268 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque while the rear motor delivers 335 hp and 295 lb-ft. The combined output is 516 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque. The weight distribution is nearly perfect: 48.2 / 51.8.

The U.S. market launch is expected in Q1 of 2022 with a MSRP of $83,200 plus $995 Destination. A more powerful BMW iX M60 will arrive next year as well, but the date has yet to be determined.