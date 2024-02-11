IONNA, a joint venture dedicated to constructing a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has officially received the green light from regulatory authorities to begin operations. Announced in July 2023, IONNA represents a significant collaboration among seven global automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis. The new charging network aim to offer an extensive EV charging infrastructure and a robust alternative to Tesla’s supremacy in the sector.

Heading this venture is Seth Cutler, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of IONNA. Cutler will steer IONNA towards its goal of deploying at least 30,000 chargers. Before taking the helm at IONNA, he served as the Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at EV Connect. He also previously worked at Electrify America and General Electric (GE).

Compatible with NACS and CCS Connectors

IONNA’s charging network will be compatible with all electric vehicles that have NACS or CCS connectors. To enhance customer satisfaction, IONNA plans to include amenities such as restrooms, food services, and retail shops either nearby or within the charging station complexes, alongside digital features and attractive locations.

Additionally, the network will offer a comprehensive suite of services for a smooth experience, including reservation capabilities, smart routing, in-app navigation and payments, clear energy management, and more, ensuring a seamless connection with the digital ecosystems of participating car manufacturers.

A Goal of 30,000 Chargers

Committed to sustainability, IONNA’s stations will primarily use renewable energy sources. The goal is to set up at least 30,000 high-powered chargers across North America, strategically located to support long-distance travel. The initiative will kick off in the United States in 2024, with subsequent expansion into Canada.