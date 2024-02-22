If you still haven’t warmed up to the design of the M2 G87, it might just mean you never will. After all, the second-generation model has been around since October 2022, so we’ve all had plenty of time to digest the styling and proportions of the Bavarian sports coupe. Vorsteiner is one of the many tuners actively working on “fixing” the design, and this wild Toronto Red build depicts its most comprehensive package to date.

Following its debut earlier this month, the custom M2 with the VRS package returns in new official images. It looks more imposing than the standard car and has that visual drama for those who feel like the stock model is tame. You’ll be seeing more of that ducktail spoiler since BMW will implement the retro-flavored design cue on next year’s M2 CS. In the meantime, Vorsteiner has already built it into a carbon fiber trunk lid that costs $3,495.

The tuner went all out with the carbon fiber since the hood and the front spoiler lip are made from the same lightweight material. In addition, the side skirts and rear diffuser have received the carbon treatment as well. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the anniversary roundel introduced by BMW in 2022 when the M division celebrated its 50th birthday. The forged VFX-002 wheels are Vorsteiner’s work.

The VRS package is only a body kit, so there aren’t any changes underneath the hood. The S58 engine continues to produce 453 horsepower, but later this year, BMW will reportedly add another 20 ponies. Come 2025, the twin-turbo inline-six is said to exceed the 500-hp threshold for the M2 CS special edition. Meanwhile, several tuners have already worked their magic on the 3.0-liter engine to give it more muscle by taking advantage of the lessons learned while upgrading the M3 and M4.

The latest M2 inherits the engine from its bigger brother, so there’s plenty of tuning potential. With rumors of an xDrive variant due to arrive as early as 2026, an AWD system would open the floodgates to power boosts from aftermarket specialists.