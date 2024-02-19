We all know BMW will roll out an M2 CS next year with a more aggressive look, but if you feel like life’s too short to wait until 2025, Vorsteiner might have something for you. It’s called the VRS and takes the shape of a body kit made from carbon fiber. It gives the sports coupe a meaner attitude that makes the standard G87 seem tame by comparison.

Much like the M2 CS we mentioned, Vorsteiner’s M2 VRS gets a ducktail spoiler neatly integrated into a carbon trunk lid as a nod to the M4 CSL and the M3 CSL before it. Alternatively, the tuner keeps the original panel to which it mounts a large wing for an even greater visual impact. Also at the back, the chunky diffuser looks like something you’d find on a race car. It’s also made from carbon fiber and is built around the quad exhaust tips.

Moving to the sides of the car, the custom BMW M2 has a more muscular profile with carbon side skirts and new front fenders with built-in aero slats. The lightweight hood has received a similar carbon treatment and cutouts for heat dissipation. Vorsteiner’s aero package is rounded off by a prominent front spoiler lip. To top it all off, the original alloys have made way for a forged VFX-002 set while the BMW roundels have been swapped with the 50th anniversary emblems.

As one would imagine, this extreme look doesn’t come cheap. Vorsteiner is charging $3,495 for the trunk lid and another $2,495 for the diffuser. The front fenders and side skirts are the most expensive item of the bunch, retailing at $5,495. The hood will set you back $4,495 and the spoiler is listed by the tuner at $1,695. As for the wheels, they’re $2,480 per set.

Those looking for more power are spoiled for choice since plenty of tuners have already massaged the S58 engine that goes inside the latest M2. For example, Manhart has dialed the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit to 560 hp and 650 Nm (478 lb-ft), an increase of 100 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). The inline-six has plenty of tuning potential since it’s largely the same engine found in the M3 and M4.

BMW itself will allegedly up the engine’s power later this year by 20 hp before doing it once again in 2025 for the M2 CS believed to make over 500 hp.

Source: Vorsteiner