BMW wasn’t kidding around when it said it would focus more on selling cars online. The automaker’s South Korean division is a prime example of how the digital platform is booming. Special edition models are being launched exclusively online almost every month. In February, no fewer than four limited-run vehicles are coming out.

Available in only six examples, the M2 G87 comes with the Toronto Red paint and a carbon fiber roof. BMW Korea sells the car exclusively with a cognac leather interior and plenty of carbon trim for a sportier ambiance. The compact performance coupe is fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission and costs 89.9 million won. That works out to about $67,500. To be brutally honest, this doesn’t really live up to the special edition status since it’s more along the lines of a fixed specification you can build yourself from the configurator.

Interestingly, the pre-LCI M4 also gets the special edition treatment, even though the facelifted model is officially out already. It’s based on the coupe in the Competition flavor with xDrive, therefore making it the quickest M4 you can buy. This G82 is finished in Riviera Blue with a bunch of carbon fiber bits and a full Merino leather interior. BMW South Korea is selling just four cars, at 143 million won ($107,000) a pop.

Up next is the 5 Series Sedan (G30), a 520i model with the M Sport Package Pro as standard equipment. It gets a black kidney grille, red brake calipers, darkened headlights, and a black rear spoiler. To sweeten the pot, there are M seatbelts, a Harman Kardon sound system, and an M Sport suspension. The luxury saloon is offered in 82 examples for 74.9 million won, or approximately $56,200.

The last of the bunch is an 8 Series Gran Coupe based on the M Performance model. The M850i xDrive Individual Edition can be had with one of the following special colors: Carbon Black, Velvet Blue, Sepia Violet, Mint Green, and Midnight Sapphire. Inside, the premium gran tourer has Individual Merino leather, an anthracite headliner, a piano black trim, and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Just five will be sold – one for each color – at 151.9 million won ($114,000).

Source: BMW South Korea