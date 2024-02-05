BMW debuted just a few days ago their life cycle impulse for the popular BMW M4 models. The BMW M4 Coupe and the BMW M4 Convertible are produced at the BMW Group Dingolfing plant. The worldwide market launch of the new models will begin with the commencement of production in March 2024. But ahead of the first test drives and ahead of the first media previews, we went to the BMW Welt to see the two sportscars from upclose.

New Lights, Same Grille

The 2025 BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible facelift models bring a blend of aesthetic refinements, performance upgrades, and technological enhancements to the iconic sports car lineup. The most notable exterior change is the introduction of new, sharper-looking LED headlights that replace the previous model’s setup with a single LED module for both low and high beams. This update introduces two arrow-shaped elements that function as the daytime running lights and turn signals, offering a more aggressive front fascia. While they both lose the laser headlights, the M4 Coupe and Convertible gain them at the back where the laser taillights are derived from those used by the M4 CSL.

Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel

Inside, the 2025 BMW M4 models continue to emphasize a premium and sporty ambiance. Additionally, the BMW M4 LCI gets an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom. When it comes to the infotainment system, the large curved display is still present, but now powered by iDrive 8.5. The interior trims around the dashboard, the control panel, and the cupholder cover now come as standard in a Dark Graphite matte finish.

More Power

The 2025 M4 Coupe sees a performance boost, particularly in the all-wheel-drive variant, which now delivers an additional 20 horsepower, totaling 523 hp, while the torque remains steady at 479 lb-ft. The 2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, while the new BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible makes the same trip in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is still limited to 155 mph, unless you pay extra for the M Driver’s Package which raises the speed to 174 mph for the Convertible and 180 mph for the Coupe.

The pricing reflects the enhancements, with the 2025 BMW M4 Coupe starting at $79,100 and the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible going up to $95,300, plus a $995 destination and handling charge. Here is the updated pricing list, and right below that you will find our exclusive videos of the cars from the BMW Welt in Munich. Also, please don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!