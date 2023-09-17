Regardless of whether it’s BMW, Lamborghini, or Dacia, virtually all automakers prefer to show off their new models in the highest specification. That makes sense since a car typically looks the best in its most expensive configuration. The Munich-based brand followed the modus operandi by choosing to focus on the i5 M60 when it debuted the eighth-generation 5 Series earlier this year.

But what about the cheaper versions? After all, most people settle for the lesser variants. We’ve seen the i5 eDrive40 and the 530e, but this video focuses on what is essentially the cheapest 5er money can buy. Well, yes and no. It may be a basic 520i, but even this entry-level model has its fair share of optional goodies. A new walkaround video focuses on the rear-wheel-drive 5 Series gasoline model with the M Sport Package and an Individual paint, specifically Tanzanite Blue Metallic.

It rides on 20-inch wheels (style 937) with a titanium bronze finish and boasts an Individual interior with Merino leather featuring a Silverstone II color with Atlas Grey accents. Other goodies include the crystal iDrive controller, gear selector, and start/stop button as well as an Individual dashboard trim with silver bronze and wood “Fineline” open pore.

As for what’s under the hood, the 2024 520i – which isn’t available in the United States where the lineup starts with the 530i – gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The four-cylinder mill produces 190 horsepower and 310 Newton-meters (229 pound-feet) of torque and is complemented by an electric motor with 18 hp and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) since the 520i has a mild-hybrid setup. Output is routed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission to enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint in seven and a half seconds before reaching a maximum speed of 143 mph (230 km/h).

Although automakers are gradually moving away from diesels, the 520d is still offered in markets where the diesel engine is still in demand, which is mostly in European countries. A six-cylinder diesel will join the lineup at some point in 2024.

Source: ORGCars / YouTube