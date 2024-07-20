BMW has been selling electric vehicles for over a decade, but it took this long to finally get a wagon. It was well worth the wait as the i5 Touring ticks all the right boxes, which you can then jam into the cavernous trunk. Whether you go for the eDrive40 or the hotter M60, the electric 5 Series estate can hold 570 liters with the rear seats in place. Fold the bench and the luggage capacity grows to 1,700 liters.

New images from Czechia show the two electric flavors of the G61 together in the countryside. As if the M Performance version wasn’t desirable already, BMW threw in some M Performance Parts. In addition, the i5 M60 painted in Fire Red boasts an Individual interior with Merino leather in Silverstone/Atlas Grey.

The lesser of the two long-roof i5 models isn’t exactly a base car either. It has the optional M Sport Package and an Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic paint. Its 21-inch wheels (Style 954 I) are actually a size larger than those of the M60. The sporty electric wagon sits on a 20-inch set (Style 938 M), with both featuring a two-tone look.

BMW is not done diversifying the 5 Series Touring lineup because the best is yet to come. Likely to be unveiled in mid-August at Pebble Beach, the M5 wagon will be the crown jewel of the company’s Touring offerings. Unlike the smaller M3 Touring G81, the G99 is coming to the United States and Canada.

If you’re ready to move on to a completely electric wagon but the i5 Touring is too big, BMW is cooking up a smaller car. Believed to be codenamed “NA1,” the i3 Touring is expected to arrive before the end of the decade but after 2026. Unlike the zero-emission estate seen here, it won’t sit on the existing CLAR platform. Instead, it will utilize Neue Klasse – the company’s first dedicated EV platform. We’re hearing there will also be a full-fat M version of the i3 Touring as the “ZA1.”

Source: BMW