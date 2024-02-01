Mere days after its world premiere, the BMW M4 LCI has already touched down in the United Kingdom. Real images show the high-performance coupe in the Competition guise with an eye-catching Speed Yellow paint job. The car also happens to have the heavily tinted Shadowline headlights and optional laser taillights borrowed from the M4 CSL.

If it weren’t for the updated lights front and rear, it would be difficult to notice that this M4 has gone through a Life Cycle Impulse. There aren’t any changes underneath the hood either, except for the Competition model, which now offers 523 horsepower — an extra 20 hp compared to the pre-facelift model. Moving forward, BMW is selling all flavors of the M4 with a standard carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof.

For those seeking more visual flair, there’s the option to go for M Performance Parts, which BMW has already revealed for the revised 4 Series Coupe. Alternatively, for those with a bigger budget, the M4 CS set to debut later this year promises a substantial dose of carbon fiber and additional power akin to last year’s M3 CS. Similar to the Competition and xDrive models, the CS variant will be exclusively available with an automatic transmission. Fortunately, enthusiasts can still opt for the base M4 with a manual transmission.

The M4 lineup remains as diverse as before, and you can still choose from a variety of Individual colors. There are also some freshly designed forged lightweight wheels, not to mention the centerlock set that BMW introduced for the 3.0 CSL and currently sells for the M2 and M3. This particular car keeps things simple with the all-black 826M set measuring 19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear.

Despite BMW’s subtle updates to the M4, the changes did not address what many consider to be the car’s main styling issue – the kidneys. The grille remains just as overly tall as before, and unfortunately, it didn’t transition to the front grille design used for the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL.

Source: tim1king / Instagram