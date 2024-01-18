BMW never publicly disclosed how much it charged for the 3.0 CSL. However, it is widely believed that it was the most expensive new car ever sold by the German luxury brand. Sources close to the automaker claimed the 50 cars produced were available for around €750,000 apiece. At least one of them changed hands for even more, hitting six figures. RM Sotheby’s Munich auction in November 2023 included the #44 example, which was sold for €1,017,500 (taxes included).

If your pockets are deep enough to park the modern-day Batmobile in your garage, a new opportunity has emerged to claim a 3.0 CSL. However, be prepared to pony up even more money because the one available at Luxury Cars Hamburg is even more expensive. The high-end dealership is charging €1,249,500, which works out to about $1.36 million at current exchange rates.

The fact that the car is up for grabs indicates that BMW didn’t impose restrictions on the 50 original owners to keep the car for a certain amount of time. It seems that someone is now looking to flip the 3.0 CSL to make a nice profit. Registered in July 2023, this ultimate G82-based version has only covered 16 miles (25 kilometers) and is predictably in perfect condition.

All the cars were built in a fixed configuration, painted in Alpine White with an M livery. Since the 3.0 CSL was based on the M4 CSL, it only came with two seats. The significant difference between the two was the switch from the eight-speed automatic transmission to a six-speed manual. Additionally, engineers boosted the ‘S58’ engine by 10 hp to 560 hp, effectively making the 3.0 CSL the brand’s most powerful car ever with an inline-six. However, the switch to a 6MT required limiting torque to 550 Nm (404 lb-ft), a decrease of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft).

The 3.0 CSL wasn’t the throwback that some might have expected, as BMW equipped it with modern amenities ranging from automatic climate control and a rearview camera to laser headlights and a head-up display. These cars still feature iDrive and include just about all the goodies you can find in a “mundane” M4. Despite not being a bespoke car, 50 people bought one right away – some for their personal collection, while others are potentially looking to flip them.

Paying €1,249,500 may seem ludicrous, especially considering a new M4 with a manual is roughly 13 times cheaper in Germany. However, the 3.0 CSL is a future collectible given its rarity, so it might make sense as an investment.

Source: Luxury Cars Hamburg