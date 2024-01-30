It’s been three and a half years since BMW took the wraps off the current-generation M4. In this interval, the G82 has spawned a multitude of special editions, topped by the M4 CSL and the mighty 3.0 CSL. It has also received the xDrive treatment and the iDrive 8.0 infotainment system. Today, the 2025 BMW M4 Coupe is getting another update courtesy of a mild Life Cycle Impulse to remain fresh and fend off the new competition coming from the AMG CLE Coupe.

Laser Taillights

The biggest change is on the outside where the 2025 BMW M4 Coupe gets completely redesigned headlights with both the low and high beams coming from the same LED module. As seen in other recent models, the optional laser tech is being replaced by an adaptive matrix LED setup that promises a glare-free high beam. These smart lights retain the blue inner accents, and at the back, there are now optional laser taillights derived from the M4 CSL.

New Wheels

Go for the hotter Competition model and BMW will tweak the surrounding surface of the roundel by giving it a high-gloss black finish while the M badge on the trunk lid has silver bordering. In the United States, the M4 can now be had with M forged wheels (825M) with a bright silver look. The base model rides on 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels while the Competition goes an inch higher at both axles. Optionally, you can get the bigger alloys on the standard M4.

For a bit more variety when configuring the high-performance coupe, there are M decals for the hood and trunk lid. These graphics are either black or red, with both having a high-gloss finish. Should you want a sunroof, BMW USA gives you the option to order the 2025 M4 with a steel roof that comes bundled with an electrically operated sliding glass. You can combine the no-extra-cost steel roof with the graphics package, in which case the roof has a high-gloss black look.

iDrive 8.5 Standard and Flat-Bottom Steering

Elsewhere, the Sensatec upholstery (vegan leather) has received a finer grain, making it nicer to the touch. In addition, the surrounds of the central air vents now have contour lighting. As for the curved display, it sticks to the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment but the 2025 M4 Coupe transitions to the iDrive 8.5 version. There’s a fresh interface for the three-zone automatic climate control included as standard. Additionally, the BMW M4 LCI gets an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom.

20 Horsepower More Than Before

Regarding the oily bits, the standard M4 soldiers on with 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque while the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition carries over the output of its predecessor, at 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. Go with the xDrive model, which is offered exclusively as a Competition model, you now have 523 hp – an increase of 20 hp. Torque stays the same, at 479 lb-ft. The quickest of the bunch is the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe with a 0-60 mph sprint in as little as 3.4 seconds. Its rear-wheel-drive equivalent takes 3.8 seconds while the base M4 with the manual gearbox needs 4.1 seconds. All of them top out at 155 mph or 180 mph if you splurge on the M Driver’s Package.

More Expensive Than Outgoing Models

As far as pricing is concerned, the math starts at $79,100 for the base M4, followed by the M4 Competition at $83,200 and the M4 Competition xDrive at $88,300. These prices do not include the mandatory $995 destination and handling fees. The two rear-wheel-drive models cost $1,000 more than last year whereas the xDrive variant commands a $2,000 premium. Later this year, a more expensive version will take the shape of a limited-run M4 CS special edition with more power to echo the four-door M3 CS Sedan launched in early 2023.

Base MSRPs (+$995 destination and handling)

2025 BMW M4 Coupe: $79,100

2025 BMW M4 Competition Coupe: $83,200

2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe: $88,300

2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible: $95,300

Source: BMW