When Larte Design worked on the BMW X6 facelift last year, its focus was on the range-topping X6 M Competition, as pictured here. Since then, the attention has shifted to a more accessible version of the coupe-SUV, which is expected to be highly popular in Europe – the diesel xDrive30d, to be precise. If not for the badge at the back, an untrained eye might be tricked into believing this is an M version.

The aftermarket specialist has crafted an aggressive body kit for the sleek SUV, complemented by a quad exhaust system featuring beefy tips. Despite housing a diesel engine, this X6 LCI not only sounds impressive but also boasts a meaner stance to match the power delivered by the inline-six, 3.0-liter unit. Larte Design opted for an all-black finish that extends onto the custom wheels, giving the X6 xDrive30d a sinister look.

The dual strips of vertical lights incorporated into the diffuser serve as brake lights and lend the rear an interesting look. We also can’t help but notice the faux air vents in the rear bumper while the roof now hosts a beefy wing. The front of the modified X6 LCI is just as bold courtesy of a prominent splitter and a redesigned hood. Rounding off the changes are the stately 23-inch wheels fitted to an SUV that had the M Sport Package.

While the exterior has undergone several changes, Larte Design has chosen to leave the cabin untouched. Since the launch of the LCI last year, the X6 boasts an all-new dashboard with fewer conventional controls. Most functions are now accessible through the 14.9-inch touchscreen of the iDrive, positioned to the right of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. On the passenger side of the dashboard, there’s now an illuminated “X6” graphic, although the X6 M60i and X6 M models receive an “M” instead.

Codenamed G06, this generation of the BMW X6 still has a few good years ahead. Production will reportedly end in March 2028, with the G66 to take its place on the assembly line a month later. It’ll stick to the CLAR platform but we’re hearing there could be a fully electric iX6. The V8 engine is supposedly staying in the United States, but not in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations.

Source: RoCars / YouTube