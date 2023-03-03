At a pre-Concours d’Elegance event in Amelia Island, the 2024 BMW X6 M60i was revealed to a group of chosen media guests and VIPs. This exclusive audience had the opportunity to be the first to witness the striking and athletic appearance of the first-ever X6 M60i.

M-Engineered Twin-Turbocharged V8 Engine

The new BMW X6 M60i is positioned at the upper end of the lineup spectrum and is equipped with a M-engineered twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This engine, known as the S68, has a lineage that can be traced back to the one in the X7 M60i and BMW XM. The engine incorporates racing technology, such as a modified oil pump and sump system, and a strengthened crankshaft drive, which contributes to its high-performance capabilities and improved efficiency. The power output is rated at 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and both the X5 M60i and X6 M60i are expected to reach 60 mph in approximately 4.2 seconds.

New Front Fascia and Air Intakes

The kidney grilles on the 2024 BMW X6 Facelift remain unaltered from the pre-facelift model, particularly because the pre-LCI BMW X6 also had illuminated grilles. Furthermore, the X6 has received new headlights that are thinner, more refined, and sportier than their predecessors. Additionally, they feature dual arrow-shaped lights that point outwards. Additional features include an M-badged kidney grille with dual slats and a distinct gloss black spoiler on the X6 M60i.

The 2024 BMW X6 Facelift boasts a fresh front fascia and air intakes beneath the headlights. Compared to the pre-LCI model, the new design is much more subdued and refined. Instead of three large rectangular air intakes found on the M Sport models, the X6 M60i now has a larger central air intake flanked by two vertical ones, which adds to its aesthetics. Additionally, the M60i, being an M Performance model, now features proper M mirrors, just like all other new M Performance vehicles.

Rear Taillight Design and Quad Exhausts

The rear end of the 2024 BMW X6 retains its fundamental taillight layout, but it has a more three-dimensional look. It also receives newly designed quad exhausts that have an unusual shape and protrude from the restyled rear bumper. Moreover, the rear bumper now features a diffuser in the body color.

The 2024 BMW X6 M60i begins at $93,600 – an increases from $89,100 – and it's on sale now.