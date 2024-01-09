Another year, another record for BMW M GmbH. That seems to be the norm for Bavaria’s performance division, which posted its best-ever results in 2023. Deliveries blossomed by 14.3% compared to 2022, reaching a grand total of 202,530 units. This number represents the combined volume generated by M Performance and M cars, from the compact M135i up to the gargantuan XM.

As expected, the strong demand was driven by the second-generation M2 (G87) and the long-awaited M3 Touring (G81). BMW proudly says the hugely controversial XM has enjoyed a “successful market launch” but it doesn’t say how many plug-in hybrid SUVs it sold last year. We do know that 2,315 units were delivered in the United States, which the luxury brand believes will be the main market with a 26% share.

The i5 M60 Sedan and i7 M70 were also added to the lineup last year as purely electric M Performance cars, with an i5 M60 Touring slated to arrive in 2024. This year is looking busy for BMW M GmbH considering we’ll see both the new M5 Sedan (G90) and the return of the M5 Touring (G99). In addition, the M3 and M4 models are getting a Life Cycle Impulse upon which the limited-run M4 CS Coupe is going to be based.

The proverbial ship has sailed for the M3 Touring in the United States, but we’ve been getting strong hints from BMW the bigger M5 wagon is coming to North America. It remains to be seen whether the new M5 duo will move the needle in 2024 considering both are expected to go on sale near the end of the year.

The newly launched X1 M35i and X2 M35i hot compact crossovers will be joined by the next-generation M135i and M235i before the year’s end as well. These more affordable sporty cars are expected to strengthen demand and sustain the current sales momentum.

Source: BMW