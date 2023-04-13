BMW quietly introduced the XM 50e yesterday through an official video posted by the M division on YouTube and now we finally have the not-so-juicy technical specifications. Serving as the super SUV’s base model, the new variant downsizes from a 4.4-liter V8 to a 3.0-liter inline-six. It’s still a plug-in hybrid, but the combined output is substantially down compared to the S68-powered version.

The new XM 50e offers a total of 475 hp (350 kW) and 700 Nm (515 lb-ft) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 5.1 seconds. It borrows the M xDrive, M Sport differential, and eight-speed M Steptronic transmission from the regular XM and the new XM Label Red. We’re being told it offers as much as 52 miles (84 kilometers) of purely electric range in the WLTP cycle and comes with an M logo with silver edging to set it apart from the beefier variants.

With good reason, some will find the power and performance a bit disappointing since the first dedicated M model from the M1 era is less potent and slower than an X5 xDrive50e. Indeed, the latter offers a total of 489 hp (360 kW) so 14 extra electrified ponies over the heavier XM 50e while the maximum torque is identical. The plug-in hybrid X5 completes the sprint in 4.8 seconds, thus making it three-tenths of a second quicker.

Since we’re dealing with plug-in hybrids, the electric range is relevant. The new-for-2024 X5 xDrive50e trumps the XM 50e by driving up to 68 miles (110 kilometers) without sipping any gasoline, meaning it can go 16 miles (26 kilometers) farther.

While the regular XM and the more potent XM Label Red will be sold all over the world, that won’t be the case with the XM 50e. BMW isn’t bringing it to the United States or Australia, and chances are other markets will not get the inline-six derivative. More than 50 Individual paints will be offered for the base model, but these won’t be available to order until August.

Source: BMW M