BMW built nearly 60,000 M2s during the initial F87 generation but it is believed only one of them came in Austin Yellow. It had an original MSRP of $114,085 and was commissioned by well-known Rolls-Royce collector Michael Fux. We’ve written about this car a few times, including in August 2020 when it was listed for sale. Fast forward to December 2023, it’s up for grabs yet again.

It’s an interesting car considering BMW never officially offered Individual colors for the previous-generation M2. However, we have it on good authority some were painted in special hues, including Frozen Sunset Orange. This Austin Yellow example happens to be one of them and has $26,445 worth of options added to reach that staggering six-figure price. Inside, the black leather is combined with yellow stitching to bring the exterior’s striking color into the cabin.

Fitted with the dual-clutch automatic transmission, this one-of-a-kind M2 F87 has barely been driven. It only has 30 miles (nearly 50 kilometers) on the odometer and looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line in Leipzig, Germany. Michael Fux ordered the sports coupe with carbon fiber side skirt winglets while the front splitter and rear spoiler are also made from carbon fiber. In addition, the quad finishers of the M Performance exhaust have the same look.

It rides on 19-inch silver alloy wheels (359M style) and boasts cross-drilled compound disc brakes with yellow calipers to match the body. The calipers must’ve been repainted because when we spotted the car back in 2016, they were painted blue, as seen in the adjacent images. You check out how the unique M2 looks now by visiting Mecum’s website at the source link below.

Built during the 2017 model year in the United States, the special F87 will be up for grabs at the Kissimmee auction in Florida scheduled to take place January 2-14, 2024. This must be one of the most expensive M2s built by BMW during the car’s first generation. It’ll be interesting to see whether it will be sold below or above its original sticker price.

Should it change hands, we’re hoping the new owner will put some miles on the car.

Source: Mecum / Photos: Todor Todorov | IG: @todorov5