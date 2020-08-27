A BMW M2 with an individual paintwork is always special, but with a matte finish in Frozen Sunset Orange, the compact sports car becomes an exclusive eye-catcher. So far, two copies of the BMW M2 Competition have left the Leipzig plant with the matte finish, one of which belongs to one of Bimmertoday’s readers. The semi-gloss finish makes the Sunset Orange even more special and contrasts with the high-gloss black of the M2 Competition.

What’s interesting though is that, officially, BMW does not have an Individual program for the M2, but we do know that another Frozen Sunset Orange and a Frozen Dark Gray were also built in 2018.

One of the few other units of the M2 Competition with a BMW Individual color is the one-off Austin Yellow by Michael Fux. But before the production ends this year, we expect the Leipzig plant to produce a few more unique individual-painted models. Same as was the case with the 1 Series M Coupe and more recently the i8 hybrid sportscar.

Aside from the Frozen Sunset Orange color, this is a standard M2 Competition, so is powered by the S55 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. Being a slightly de-tuned version of the S55 unit found on the M3 and M4 models, the mill delivers 406 HP and 406 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The acceleration figures are 4.2 seconds for the DCT version or 4.4 seconds for the manual alternative. While all those numbers on paper might seem impressive, everything is even better from behind the wheel.

BMW will phase out the M2 Competition and M2 CS later this year, in Europe first, followed in 2021 by other markets. So if you’re in the market for one of the best sports cars of this and previous decade, now it might be the time to head over to your local dealership.