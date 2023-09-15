Seven years separate the original BMW M2 (F87) from the current model (G87), and in this timeframe, the smallest M car money can buy has changed tremendously. Not only does it look substantially different, but the new model is also significantly larger and heavier. It packs a far greater punch to compensate for the added bulk, but is that enough to outpace its predecessor in an old-fashioned drag race?

The folks over at Motorsport Magazine decided to find out and pitted the base M2 from the first generation against the sole version available today. Since it’s neither a Competition nor a CS, this F87 is motivated by the N55 engine with 370 horsepower and 465 Newton-meters (342 pound-feet) of torque. Its adversary packs the S58 with 460 hp and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) in a car that’s more than 200 kilograms (441 pounds) heavier.

The old M2 simply didn’t stand a chance against its direct successor. The new model was vastly quicker off the line and continued to increase its lead throughout the drag race and managed to reach 248 km/h (154 mph). It’s worth noting this wasn’t a traditional quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) duel but rather a longer race to find out which one is the first to complete a full kilometer (0.62 miles) – hence why the G87 had enough road ahead to stretch its legs.

The latest and greatest M2 finished the race in 21.5 seconds whereas the old one needed an extra 1.5 seconds to get the job done. Needless to say, the F87 Competition and the F87 CS with their more powerful S55 engines would’ve narrowed the gap.

BMW is already preparing to diversify the G87 lineup but it’s reportedly skipping the Competition model and jumping straight to the CS. It’s said to bring a massive power boost as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six could deliver over 500 hp.

Further down the line, an even quicker M2 could be launched. We’re hearing an xDrive version has been approved for production and is likely to arrive in the second half of the decade, possibly in 2026. With 500+ hp going to all four wheels via an automatic transmission in a car slightly lighter than the M4 Competition xDrive, the M2 xDrive will be an absolute rocket in a drag race.

