At the beginning of the 2000s, BMW built an M3 Touring (E46) but kept it all to itself. It wasn’t until last year when the M3 with a long roof was finally rolled into dealerships. It was a bittersweet moment since the G81 didn’t receive a US visa, and it seems unlikely the decision will be reverted in its life cycle. Rubbing salt into the wound of Americans, the M division is working on an even hotter variant.

According to our sources close to Munich, the M3 CS Touring has not only been approved for production but has already entered the testing phase. Until spy shots of camouflaged prototypes emerge, we’ve decided to imagine the amped-up wagon in an Individual paint. We went with Mexico Blue and combined the vibrant shade with the numerous carbon body parts that will come as standard to echo the M3 CS Sedan.

The ultimate family car from Bavaria will not have the exact same front fascia as the saloon. Why? Because the M3 CS Touring will be based on an upcoming Life Cycle Impulse for the entire M3 and M4 lineups. Numerous spy shots of disguised prototypes – including those of an M3 Touring LCI – have revealed slimmer headlights. We’ve used them here, complete with yellow daytime running lights to echo the M3 CS and M4 CSL.

There are likely other changes in tow for the facelifted M3/M4 but they’re hiding beneath the disguise applied by BMW on its test cars. The M3 CS Touring seems like an easy effort for the M division by borrowing off-the-shelf parts from the sedan. There are probably some necessary fine-tuning measures given the extra heft of the wagon but nothing that would require an overhaul.

Given BMW’s modus operandi in terms of CS-badged cars, expect the high-performance wagon to be built in fewer than 2,000 examples over the course of about 12 months. It’ll surely command a premium over the M3 Touring Competition xDrive and will rock the upgraded S58 engine rated at 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. The twin-turbo inline-six 3.0-liter engine should be carried over from the M3 CS, M4 CSL, and next year’s M4 CS.

We’re hearing production is slated to start in spring 2025. BMW is in no hurry to launch this car since it has already had to triple production of the G81 to keep up with the strong demand. The M branch has bigger fish to fry anyway, chiefly next year’s M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99).